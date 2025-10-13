Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust $BME

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BME. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.