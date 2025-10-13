Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 8,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $336,486.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,930.83. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,649.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789 over the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

