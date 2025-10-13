JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 838,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,835 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $69.46 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

