Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.7% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

