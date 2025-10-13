Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $394,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,923,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,592,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,615,000 after purchasing an additional 326,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

