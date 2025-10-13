Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

