Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $459.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $476.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

