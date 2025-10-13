Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

