Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $38.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AB. Zacks Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

