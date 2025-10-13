Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

