Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

