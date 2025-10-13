Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Croban raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $317.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $329.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

