Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

IWC stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $987.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

