Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.9%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $192.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

