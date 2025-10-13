Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $611,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.