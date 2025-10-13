KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $77.56 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. KB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

