Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kennametal by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Down 3.6%

KMT stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

