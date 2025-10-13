Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 9,654.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 555,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 335,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

