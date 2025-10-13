Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

