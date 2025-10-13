KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BLD opened at $423.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.79. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $445.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $424.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.91.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

