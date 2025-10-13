KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

