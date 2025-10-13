Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.10.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

PNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNG

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

PNG opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.23. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.