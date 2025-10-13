Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.68.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
