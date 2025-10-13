Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 50,502 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 228.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

