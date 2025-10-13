Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 47,547 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1,810.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

