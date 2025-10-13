Libra Wealth LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

