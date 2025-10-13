Libra Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
