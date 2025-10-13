Libra Wealth LLC Sells 5,649 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Libra Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 841.4% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.