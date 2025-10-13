Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.