Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $110.01.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

