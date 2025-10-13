Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

