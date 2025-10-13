Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.99. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
