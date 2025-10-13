Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.99. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.