Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $89,517.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.95 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -256.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

