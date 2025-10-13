LRI Investments LLC Purchases 160 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,957,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 575.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 46,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $577.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

