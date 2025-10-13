LRI Investments LLC Trims Holdings in EQT Corporation $EQT

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on EQT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

