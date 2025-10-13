M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 53,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $122.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

