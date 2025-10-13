M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

