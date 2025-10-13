M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.