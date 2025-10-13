M3 Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
