M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

VGT opened at $736.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $717.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $771.58.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

