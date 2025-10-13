M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

