M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average is $299.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.