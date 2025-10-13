M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.8%

MDY opened at $577.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.81 and a 200-day moving average of $562.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

