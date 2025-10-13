Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $816,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,992.70. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,160,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. This trade represents a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,440,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $97.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

