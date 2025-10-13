Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 540 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $38.35 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 29,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,133,413.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,185.84. The trade was a 59.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789. Company insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

