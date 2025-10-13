McNamara Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

