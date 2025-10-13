McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.