McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $88.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 17.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $88,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,222 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,244 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 424,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

