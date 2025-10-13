McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VNQ opened at $88.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

