Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,799 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

